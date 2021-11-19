Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out of Manchester City’s clash with Everton and next week’s Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain after testing positive for coronavirus, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

The City boss said De Bruyne was isolating for 10 days after receiving the positive test during the recent international break.

After facing Everton in domestic action, City, who are three points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, host PSG in a crucial fixture on Wednesday.

City are one point above second-placed PSG in Group A with two games left as they look to seal a place in the last 16.

