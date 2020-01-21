Aymeric Laporte made his first Manchester City appearance since August as the French defender started Tuesday's Premier League clash at Sheffield United.

Laporte had been back in training for over a week, but his presence in the City starting line-up for the first time in 143 days was a surprise.

Guardiola had hinted the 25-year-old was not set to feature just yet, with an appearance in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Fulham on Sunday believed to be a more likely return date.

Instead, the centre-back was named to face the Blades and Guardiola told BT Sport: "I don't think he is ready for 90 minutes but it's good for him to play."

Laporte had made just four previous appearances this season, with his last coming against Brighton on August 31.