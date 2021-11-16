Manchester City and French international defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

He now faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault relating to four complainants aged over 16, with all the alleged offences relating to the period between October 2020 and August this year.

A second man, Louis Saha Matturie, has been charged with two more counts of rape and one of sexual assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.

Mendy, 27, from Prestbury, and Matturie, 40, from Eccles, both in northwest England, are due to appear before magistrates in Stockport, near Manchester, on Wednesday.

