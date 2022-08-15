An English court on Monday heard that Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy, on trial for rape and sexual assault, was a “predator” who callously pursued vulnerable women.

Mendy, 28, is on trial at Chester Crown Court in northwest England, facing eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven young women.

The Premier League star has pleaded not guilty to all the charges in a complex trial that is expected to last 15 weeks.

