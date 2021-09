Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, who is accused of four counts of rape and one of sexual assault, will stand trial next year, a British court was told on Friday.

The 27-year-old former French international appeared at Chester Crown Court in northwest England alongside co-accused Louis Saha Matturie and was told a trial date was set for January 24, 2022.

Both men were remanded in custody.

Mendy has been charged with attacks on three different women, including one under 18, at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire, between October 2020 and August this year.

