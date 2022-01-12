Manchester City’s revenue exceeded arch rivals Manchester United for the first time last year, the Premier League champions revealed in their latest financial accounts on Wednesday.
City reported club record revenue of £569.8 million ($780 million) for their title-winning 2020-21 season.
That was a revenue increase of 19 per cent on the previous year, with an overall profit of £2.4 million.
