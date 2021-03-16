Two seasons ago as Manchester City won the first ever domestic treble of trophies in England, Pep Guardiola branded the possibility of ever doing a quadruple “almost impossible”.

A season characterised by injuries, fixture congestion, player fatigue, coronavirus infections, and for City no pre-season, should have made the feat more improbable than ever.

Yet, City remain on course to prove Guardiola’s prediction wrong.

A commanding 14-point lead at the top of the Premier League means it is a matter of when not if a third title in four years is sealed.

On Tuesday, Guardiola’s men head to Budapest for what should have been the home leg of their Champions League last 16 tie holding a 2-0 first leg advantage over Borussia Monchengladbach.

