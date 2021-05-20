Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been voted the Football Writers’ Association’s footballer of the year, it was announced on Thursday.

The Portugal international was a comfortable winner ahead of Tottenham forward Harry Kane and City teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

Dias, 24, has enjoyed an outstanding first campaign at the Etihad Stadium since signing for around £65 million ($92 million) from Benfica in September.

