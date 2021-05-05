Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has been racially abused on Instagram less than 48 hours after the Premier League’s social media boycott ended.

Sterling suffered the abuse following City’s Champions League semi-final second leg victory against Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said: “The racist abuse sent to Raheem Sterling is unacceptable and we do not want it on Instagram.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.