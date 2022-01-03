Even after a weekend in which Manchester City produced the worst performance of the Premier League’s top four, the champions streaked further clear towards a fourth title in five years.

City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his side were second best despite coming from behind to beat 10-man Arsenal 2-1 with a 93rd minute winner that secured an 11th consecutive league win.

As Guardiola’s men have hit their stride, Chelsea and Liverpool have run out of steam to turn a tight three-horse race, into a procession.

Struck down by coronavirus outbreaks and injuries, the two challengers for City’s crown threw themselves into a titanic battle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but a 2-2 draw did little for either side’s hopes of reeling in the leaders.

