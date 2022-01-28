Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been banned for three European matches after his Champions League red card against RB Leipzig.

The England right-back was sent off for an ugly foul on striker Andre Silva in the 82nd minute of City’s final Champions League group match on December 7.

The suspension, handed down by UEFA’s disciplinary body on Friday, rules Walker out of both legs of City’s Champions League last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.