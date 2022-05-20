A man charged with assault has been cleared after a court heard that the alleged victim may have actually been the aggressor.

Christopher Azzopardi stood charged with having inflicted grievous injuries on Shaunvic Felice in Qormi back on February 28, 2020.

He was also charged with making threats and disturbing the peace.

The alleged incident happened near the parish church of San Bastjan, in Qormi.

During the proceedings, the court heard that an argument started after Felice, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, had been kicked out of a shop. The accused claimed that Felice resorted to threats including having a concealed weapon.

Felice chose not to testify during the proceedings in order not to incriminate himself.

In her judgment, Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, who presided over the case, said the evidence produced indicated that Felice had indeed been under the influence of alcohol.

The magistrate also noted that no video footage of the incident had been exhibited, nor had the prosecution presented a medical certificate to prove what injuries Felice had sustained.

The magistrate, therefore, acquitted the accused who was represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb.