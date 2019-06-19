A man, who allegedly headbutted his former partner during an argument over access rights to the couple’s child, was cleared after the victim and her sister chose not to testify against him.

The 34-year old Palestinian national, stood accused of assaulting and threatening the two women, as well as damaging his partner’s property during the violent episode which took place at her Zabbar home in October 2018.

The man was accused of grievously injuring his former partner who suffered facial injuries.

Prosecuting Inspector Oriana Spiteri had told the court how police had been alerted to the incident.

A social worker, testifying about the circumstances leading up to the alleged violence, explained that the accused’s former partner had been assaulted by the man who had turned up at her home, demanding to see his son.

It had been late at night, shortly after the mother had returned from an outing with other family relatives.

After being let into her home, the man had allegedly smashed a vase as an argument over money broke out between the two.

The argument had allegedly escalated to the point that the man had headbutted the woman and torn her clothes, the court was told, the scene apparently witnessed by two of the woman’s relatives who called an ambulance.

On her way to hospital, the victim had received a call from her alleged aggressor who, mistaking his partner’s sister for the woman herself, voiced threats against her and the child.

Social workers, called in to assess the case, expressed great concern on account of earlier violence allegedly inflicted upon both mother and child.

One of the doctors who attended to the woman after the violence later testified that she had suffered a fractured eye socket, confirmed by a CT scan.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Gabriella Vella, observed that the prosecution’s case rested solely upon the testimony of parties who had not been directly involved in the incident.

The two witnesses directly involved in the alleged violence, namely the accused’s former partner and her sister, had chosen not to testify when summoned to do so in court last October.