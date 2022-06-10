A man, who allegedly threatened to burn his partner’s children, car and all, if she walked out on him or risked forfeiting his bail, was cleared on the basis of insufficient evidence.

Keith Agius landed in fresh trouble when the woman, who had moved in with him when he stepped out of jail, reported that he was acting violently, even threatening to burn her children.

The issue dated back to December 2019 when the mother-of-two started a relationship with the accused.

But a couple of months later, difficulties arose.

The woman later alleged that her partner would turn violent when the couple had a row, threatening to burn her children, car and all.

When she told him that she would walk out on him, he threatened to “commit a massacre", she claimed.

He acted aggressively and even confiscated her mobile phone to stop her from reporting the abuse, the alleged victim subsequently claimed.

In March 2019, the woman sought help at Appoġġ.

One day, she called her daughter warning her not to take the car out of the garage.

During that call, the accused’s voice in the background threatened to “burn the whole lot.”

The woman’s husband, who said that he had overheard those threats since his daughter’s phone was on speaker mode during her conversation with her mother, had reported the incident to the police.

When his wife went back to the family home, she bore visible signs of beatings, her husband later testified.

The woman’s daughter, who explained how she had met her mother and the accused at Carnival dances, also confirmed that phone incident.

She also testified how her mother used to speak to her about the accused’s violent manners.

The man ordered her mother around and always wanted to have his way, the daughter said.

The accused pleaded not guilty to misuse of electronic communications equipment, threatening his partner, her daughter and husband, causing her to fear violence, committing the alleged offences while under probation as well as breaching bail.

The prosecution requested the revocation of bail and forfeiture of €15,000 bail money.

When delivering judgment the court, presided over by magistrate Simone Grech, observed that the witnesses testified that the phone incident had happened on January 9, whereas the charges referred to March 10.

Moreover, the accused was not using the phone but allegedly making background threats.

The charge concerning threats against his partner fell through after the alleged victim later dropped her complaint.

The victim’s husband claimed that in a face-to-face confrontation, the accused had warned, “now see what I’ll do to you.”

But that alleged threat did not feature anywhere in the police report.

As for the alleged fear of violence, that charge required a course of conduct which, in this case, was not sufficiently proved.

Nor had the prosecution produced evidence of the Probation Order concerning the accused.

In light of the evidence put forward, the court concluded that none of the charges were proved beyond reasonable doubt and thus acquitted the accused.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.