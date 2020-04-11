An inquiry has been ordered into the sudden death of a pedestrian in Marsascala on Saturday morning.

The pedestrian, who police said was a man, collapsed while crossing Triq Sant’ Antin some time after 9am.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene. Paramedics pronounced him dead on site and the road was temporarily closed to traffic.

A police spokesperson said that the man is understood to have been suffering from an underlying medical condition. A magisterial inquiry into the incident is now under way.