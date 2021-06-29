A man who was arrested after exposing himself indecently in public on Sunday evening, was conditionally discharged after admitting his wrongdoing in court on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Sunday at Gnien l-Istazzjon in Birkirkara when Nirvail Singh, a 43-year old Indian national, exposed himself indecently in front of a group of women and children.

The man, who appeared to be drunk was immediately arrested.

He admitted in court to having offended public decency or morals by removing his clothes and touching himself indecently.

He also admitted to being drunk and uttering foul words in public.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud declared the accused guilty and conditionally discharged him for one year, warning him of the consequences he would face if he were to commit another offence.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone prosecuted.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel.