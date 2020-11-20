A 26-year-old man was seriously injured on Friday when he was caught between a truck and an excavator in Żebbuġ.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Mikielang Sapiano at 8.30am.

The victim, who is from Żebbuġ, was moving the machinery when he was caught between them.

Civil Protection Department officer and a medical team were called on site to assist the victim.

He was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.