A young man is in a critical condition after falling several storeys from the Mdina bastions on Tuesday.

The police said the 21-year-old man was found lying in a field in Triq l-Għarreqin, Rabat at around 7pm.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team assisted the man on site, before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.

Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force