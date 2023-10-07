Four men have been hospitalised following an argument in Żejtun on Saturday.

The argument took place in Triq il-Giebja Rumana.

An argument broke out among an 18-year-old male from Żejtun, a 48-year-old man from Bormla, a 54-year-old man from Zejtun and a 24-year-old male as well as a 24-year-old female also from Zejtun.

It has been reported that during the arguments stones were hurled.

Two vehicles were also involved as the argument escalated.

A collision is reported to have occurred between an Opel Astra driven by the 48-year-old and a Mercedes E250 driven by the 24-year-old and the 54-year-old was hit by the vehicles in process.

Police vehicles and ambulances tore through the quiet Żejtun Streets on Saturday afternoon at around 4pm as they rushed on site.

Police rushing past Żejtun Church to reach the site of the argument. Photo: Daniela Peresso

All five people involved were rushed to the hospital where it was later confirmed that the 54-year-old was fighting for his life.

The condition of the other four is as yet unknown.

Police are still examining CCTV footage and investigations are underway. All those involved will be questioned in the coming hours.

Duty magistrate Rachel Montebello is leading an inquiry into the incident.