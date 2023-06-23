A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while on the ramp to the Gozo ferry, the police said.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 am on Friday morning when police were called to the Mġarr harbour in Gozo.

Officers said a 26-year-old Irish national had lost control of the Ford Ka she was driving up the ramp to the Gozo ferry.

The car started moving backwards and struck a 30-year-old man from Greece.

The man was given assistance by a medical team and later transferred by ambulance to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana has opened an inquiry into the incident and a police investigation is still ongoing.