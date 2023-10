A 58-year-old man is in a critical condition following a collision between two container transporters at the Freeport early on Friday.

The police said the accident happened at 1.30am.

The transporters were being driven by a 30-year-old man from Rabat and the victim, who is from Marsascala.

The 58-year-old was assisted by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.