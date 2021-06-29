Two 20-year-old men were injured in a fight at St Julian's early on Tuesday, one of them critically. The second man’s condition is not yet known.

The police said the fight took place at St George's Bay at 2.45am.

The fight is believed to have kicked off when two Libyan men and another group of men, also foreign, got into an argument.

Police said that the second group had fled the scene and were now wanted for questioning.

The victims were given first aid by a medical team on-site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.