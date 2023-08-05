A Nadur man was crushed to death by a skip loader truck in a Xewkija factory on Friday evening, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

The 50-year-old had just descended from the vehicle, which he was driving, when it rolled backwards, pinning him against a wall.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department were called to the scene to rescue him, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana is leading an inquiry into the case. Both the police and Occupational Health and Safety Authority are probing the death.