A man was grievously injured on Tuesday when he was crushed between two trucks at a construction site.
The police said the accident happened in Sqaq Ħabel Żwejra, Naxxar, at 7.30am.
They said the 49-year-old victim, who lives in Żejtun, was caught between two DAF trucks while one of them was moving.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site and assisted by members of the Civil Protection Department before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
