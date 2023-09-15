A pensioner who admitted to wilfully damaging two vehicles parked outside his Fgura home was handed a suspended sentence and ordered to reimburse the owners some €1,800 in damages.

Denis Cachia, 71, ended up in court on Friday afternoon where he was escorted under arrest for wilfully damaging the vehicles parked outside his home.

He deemed those vehicles a nuisance.

The man faced two separate charges of wilful damage in respect of two incidents which took place in July and September.

After consulting his legal aid lawyer, Mattia Felice, the man registered an admission which he confirmed after the court granted him time to reconsider.

Upon that admission and in light of his cooperation with the police and his early guilty plea, the court, presided over by Magistrate Astrid May Grima, condemned him to a one-year jail term suspended for two years.

He was also bound under a personal obligation for one year, against a guarantee of €2,000, not to further molest the victims.

Moreover, he was to reimburse the owners of the Kia Sportage and the Hyundai Accent for the damage caused.

That amount, totaling €1,879.40, was to be reimbursed within one year.