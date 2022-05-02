A man who allegedly hit his three-months pregnant ex-girlfriend with a sword, was remanded in custody on Monday.

The 32-year old Siġġiewi resident, who told the court that he runs a snack bar, was arrested on Saturday evening after the woman reported how she had suffered the third violent incident by her ex in as many weeks.

On April 9 the man had allegedly hit her on the leg with a sword. During another incident, he allegedly punched her on the head.

The woman explained that every violent episode happened after the accused had spent the day drinking.

The man would turn aggressive when under the influence of alcohol, explained prosecuting Inspector Sherona Buhagiar.

The final incident took place on Saturday evening.

An assessment of the situation returned a high risk result, prompting police to obtain an arrest warrant against the suspect so as to protect the alleged victim and her unborn child.

The man’s arraignment had to be postponed after he complained of chest pains and was transferred to hospital for treatment.

On Monday afternoon, he was discharged and escorted straight to court, facing charges of insults and threats, slightly injuring his ex with the sword as well as failing to obey legitimate police orders.

He pleaded not guilty.

His lawyers, Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb, requested bail, arguing that the couple did not live together and that they had broken up since. Moreover, the “most serious” charges related to the sword incident allegedly dated back to almost one month.

Not only was the accused presumed innocent but ever since his arrest the police had not taken down his statement. Had the inspector heard his version, she might not have proceeded to press charges, argued Debono.

Inspector Buhagiar objected to bail, primarily in view of the risk of tampering with evidence.

Although the couple did not live together, the sword incident had happened when he turned up at her door to patch their relationship, the prosecution explained, also highlighting concerns for the safety of the pregnant victim.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Victor George Axiak, denied bail deeming that at this stage the accused did not present sufficient guarantee that he would abide by bail conditions.