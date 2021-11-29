A man who allegedly sent threatening messages to his ex, sparked by business interests they shared before their relationship ended up on the rocks, was remanded in custody on Monday.

The 56-year old man from Zabbar, who said that he had just started working as a school bus driver, was escorted to court after being arrested on Saturday over a series of allegedly threatening messages he had sent his former lover and business partner.

The couple, who live metres away from each other on the same street, had joined forces in running a club at their hometown.

But when their relationship turned sour, the man allegedly began to send the woman threatening and insulting messages.

At one point those messages had stopped, prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman explained in court, adding that the situation at the time did not warrant arrest.

However matters took a different turn when both parties were warned by police to stop any further mutual communication.

As soon as the woman blocked her ex, his behaviour allegedly escalated as he persistently badgered her with phone messages insisting that she was to speak to him.

The man pleaded not guilty to harassment, misuse of electronic equipment as well as insults and threats against his ex.

Prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman explained that the messages had been ongoing for weeks and although the threats were not made face to face but on the phone, the man’s character was deemed to be untrustworthy.

For that reason, the prosecution objected to the request for bail.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono rebutted that the accused would obey all court orders and would not approach or communicate with his ex in any way.

Yet the prosecution informed the court that the former couple’s life revolved around the operation of this club where the alleged victim in fact still worked.

And moreover, the two lived just metres apart, along the same street.

The man’s lawyer argued that since the crux of the issue seemed to be the club, the accused would steer clear from those premises.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided by magistrate Nadine Lia, turned down the request for bail in view of the nature of the charges, the accused’s criminal record as well as the fact that the alleged victim was still to testify.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victim and upheld a request by both parties for names to be banned from publication so as to safeguard the children of both accused and alleged victim.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted.

Lawyers Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.