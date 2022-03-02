A youth was remanded in custody following an argument with his brother on Monday evening in an incident that appeared to have been sparked by ongoing family tensions.

The 25-year-old currently unemployed Marsascala pleaded not guilty to a string of offences stemming from the latest episode which allegedly happened on Monday between 7.30 and 11.30pm at the family residence.

A police report led to the arrest of the suspected aggressor who, on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring his brother, assaulting and threatening him and refusing to obey legitimate police orders.

The man, whose name is being withheld to safeguard the identity of the alleged victim and family, was also charged with willfully disturbing public peace and breaching bail as well as a probation order.

Prosecuting inspector Audrey Micallef objected to bail in view of the serious nature of the charges, the fear of tampering with evidence, as well as fear that he would not abide by court conditions and would possibly commit further wrongdoing.

Defence lawyer Daniel Attard rebutted that the accused had a fixed address and could be barred from approaching his family relative under strict conditions as the court deemed fit.

But when the court asked whether the brothers shared the same residence, the accused’s lawyer explained that they lived in separate flats within the same block.

Inspector Micallef pointed out that there had been previous reports by the accused’s family.

In light of such submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, turned down the request for bail and urged the prosecution to summon the man’s relatives to testify as early as possible in the proceedings.