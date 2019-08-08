A man who allegedly raped a woman he met on a blind date, was remanded in custody on Thursday after denying the charges, claiming that the sex had been consensual.

The rape is alleged to have taken place on August 14.

Prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman explained that on August 16 the police were informed about an alleged rape case after a woman was admitted to hospital.

The victim had at first refused to file an official report, insisting instead that she only wanted to undergo medical tests. She subsequently changed her mind, contacting the police and disclosing the details of her alleged ordeal.

The woman told police how she had been on a date with a stranger she met on social media. The two had gone to a wine bar and from that point on “he had completely taken control over her.”

The accused, 23-year old Tyson Grech, allegedly controlled the amount of alcohol she consumed and refused to take her home when asked to do so.

Instead the woman had somehow ended up at his flat where, after stripping down to her underwear, she recalled being undressed and forced to have sex, the police had been told.

The inspector said that when questioned, the accused had admitted having sex with the woman, but insisted it had been consensual.

During Thursday’s arraignment, the accused pleaded not guilty to raping the woman, forcing her to have sex, holding her against her will as well as breaching earlier bail conditions.

Previous conviction for a sexual offence

The prosecution objected to a request for bail, stressing the risk of tampering with evidence especially since the alleged victim was still to testify. Moreover, the accused’s criminal record showed a previous conviction for a sexual offence.

Defence lawyer Jason Grima countered that the said conviction had concerned an earlier relationship with a then 16-year girl whose mother had gone to the police to report her daughter’s boyfriend.

Indeed, the relationship had continued in spite of that report and had broken down just three weeks ago.

As for the new charges, the lawyer pointed out that the alleged victim had changed her mind about reporting to the police, two days after the incident and had already testified in the magisterial inquiry.

Moreover, the accused had fully cooperated with investigators, also allowing police to search his home.

He was a hardworking self-employed man and denying him bail would seriously impact his commercial activity, Dr Grima continued, stressing the presumption of innocence above all.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia denied the request for bail, remanding the man in custody.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Rene’ Darmanin are appearing for the alleged victim.