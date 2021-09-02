A man, allegedly found in possession of drugs after police intervened to break up a brawl outside an Msida store on Sunday morning, was denied bail on Thursday.

Yemane Teklom Zerislase, a 30-year old Eritrean national living at Gzira, was arraigned today over his alleged involvement in the violent incident when police were alerted to the heated argument at around 8.20am.

Upon reaching the scene at Triq Isqof F.S. Caruana, officers came across several persons, two of whom fled when sensing police presence.

The accused turned aggressive when approached by police, violently resisting arrest and damaging a set of handcuffs in the process.

He was ultimately escorted to Police Headquarters where he began to shout, “kill me! Kill me!” explained prosecuting Inspector Colin Sheldon during today’s arraignment.

The man, who appeared to have a head injury, was subsequently accompanied to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

That was when a small amount of drugs was allegedly found in his possession.

The man pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine under circumstances denoting that the drug was not intended for personal use, cannabis possession, as well as violently resisting arrest, damaging third party property and breaching public peace.

He was further charged with recidivism.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri requested bail, arguing that the accused had a fixed address since he lived with his cousin and had also tendered an apology during interrogation.

However, the prosecution objected pointing out that the accused was intoxicated when the incident took place, even if he had subsequently regretted his wrongdoing.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, turned down the request for bail, pointing out that a police officer had allegedly been assaulted while carrying out his duties.