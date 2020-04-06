A man has been remanded in custody after having alleged stabbed another man during an argument in Qormi on Friday.

The incident took place at Wied ic-Cawsli at around 6pm.

The suspect aggressor, Ryan Refalo, 28, from Cospicua, fled the scene but was tracked down and arrested.

During his arraignment he pleaded not guilty to slightly injuring his alleged victim, being armed with a knife, and possessing the weapon without the necessary police licence.

He was further charged with insulting and threatening his victim, breaching the peace and violating previous bail conditions.

Magistrate Nadine Lia turned down a request for bail in view of the fact that the alleged victim, who was hospitalised, was still to testify.

The court also deemed the accused as not sufficiently trustworthy, given that he had allegedly breached previous bail conditions.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion prosecuted.