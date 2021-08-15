A drunken youth who allegedly kicked up a commotion at Msida on Saturday, and reacted violently when paramedics turned up to assist, was also aggressive when taken to court on Sunday.

Asim Unis, a 22-year old Sudanese was charged with assaulting and threatening three paramedics and other officers who were carrying out their duties, and also slightly injuring a fourth person.

The evidently agitated youth kept up his aggressive stance in court where he initially pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo warned him about the punishment he might face if he insisted on registering an admission.

The man argued and raised a commotion with a court-appointed interpreter and was remanded in custody after registering a plea of not guilty.

Once outside the courtroom, police officers had to intervene to restrain the accused and escort him into custody.

Inspector Jessica Bezzina prosecuted.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid counsel.