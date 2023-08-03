A drug addict who physically assaulted his partner at the couple’s home last week has been remanded in custody after facing charges on Wednesday.

The incident allegedly took place last Thursday evening when the victim returned home, finding her partner consuming drugs in the company of another woman.

A heated argument ensued and the man allegedly beat his partner, inflicting serious facial injuries.

A police report was filed and charges were issued against the 48-year-old Cospicua resident whose name was banned under court order.

Upon arraignment he pleaded not guilty to causing his partner grievous bodily harm, using violence against her, including moral and psychological violence as well as causing her to fear violence.

He was also charged with breaching previous bail conditions and relapsing.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution and after hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by Magistrate Victor George Axiak, turned down the request in view of the fear of tampering with evidence and also because the accused was not deemed sufficiently trustworthy.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.

Lawyers Michael Sciriha and Roberto Spiteri were defence counsel.