A man who allegedly hit his ex’s daughter after some light-hearted bantering with the mother triggered an incident which landed him in court where he was denied bail on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Żabbar resident was arrested following the incident which broke out inside his ex’s Fgura home where he was helping out with some works last week.

The man had started a relationship with the woman while recovering from surgery and was out of work.

After their relationship fizzled out, he kept going to his ex’s home at her own request to help out with some works.

Last week, while in the presence of his ex and her 20-year-old daughter, who was sitting for exams, the man jokingly thumped his ex on the head with two empty egg cartons.

That was when the daughter stepped in, making some comment which triggered a sudden violent reaction by the accused who hit the younger woman on the face.

She ran outside, her face bloodied from the cut above her nose which later needed suturing.

The incident led to charges being issued against the man who pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm and assault.

Legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja, who assisted the accused only at arraignment stage, requested bail which was not objected to by the prosecution as long as the court imposed adequate conditions and issued a protection order in favour of mother and daughter.

The accused had cooperated and although he had not answered all questions, he had at least been “sincere”, said prosecuting Inspector Colin Sheldon.

After hearing submissions, the court presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech turned down the request in view of the nature of the offences and since the victims were still to testify.