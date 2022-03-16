A man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the illegal importation of some eight kilos of khat.

Abdisalam Arab Mousa, a 50-year-old Somali national living at Marsa, was escorted to court under arrest on Wednesday and charged with importing the psychotropic drug, cathinone, without the express written authorisation of public health authorities.

Prosecuting Inspector Marshal Mallia told the court how police had intercepted the drug that was imported through the services of a shipping and logistics company.

Police investigations closed in on the accused as the suspect and further analysis of phone mobile data allegedly linked him to the drug parcels, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono requested bail, arguing that the accused had strong ties in Malta where he has been living for the past 16 years.

Moreover, he had also cooperated with police.

However, the prosecution objected to bail in view of the fear of tampering with evidence since civilian witnesses were still to testify.

Moreover, the accused did not have strong ties to the island, the prosecution countered.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, turned down the request but urged the prosecution to summon civilian witnesses at the earliest opportunity.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb is also defence counsel.