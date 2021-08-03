A man was denied bail on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to stealing over €35,000 worth of tools and breaching previous court orders.

Joseph Galea, a 31-year old Siġġiewi waste separation worker, was back in court merely days after being handed a suspended sentence by a Magistrates’ Court.

He was accused of stealing tools during the night between July 20 and 21 in Birzebbugia and on the night between July 29 and 30 at Qormi.

Galea pleaded not guilty to both thefts, as well as breaching a suspended sentence delivered on July 16, two previous court-imposed curfews as well as relapsing.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution mainly in view of the risk of tampering with evidence, given that several civilian witnesses were still to testify.

Moreover, the charges were serious and the accused had also allegedly breached previous bail conditions, the prosecution argued.

Struggling to feed a family of seven

Galea’s lawyer, Mario Mifsud, gave the court a brief overview of Galea’s constant struggles to feed his numerous family, pointing out that denying him bail would mean that he would risk losing his job.

“We have a serious problem in this country. He does what he does to support his family,” said Mifsud, making an impassioned plea for bail.

However, after weighing submissions by both parties Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, turned down the request.

Inspectors Kurt Zahra and Janetta Grixti prosecuted.