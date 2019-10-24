A man arrested on Tuesday in a drug raid that led to the discovery of some nine kilos of cannabis grass was remanded in custody on Thursday.

Josef Majri, a 22-year-old employee from Tarxien, was targeted by members of the Drug Squad acting upon confidential information that the man was possibly involved in drug trafficking activity.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect had been driving a car that was registered in the name of a third party.

Prosecuting Inspector Justine Grech explained that a search of the vehicle had revealed some three kilos of cannabis grass.

The police search had proceeded to a garage, opened with a key that was held by the man, Inspector Grech said, adding that another six kilograms of the suspect drug had been discovered inside the garage.

During Thursday’s arraignment, the man pleaded not guilty to the single charge of aggravated possession of cannabis under circumstances indicating that the drug was not for his personal use.

A request for bail was objected to in view of the gravity of the offence, the fact that investigations were still ongoing and the risk of tampering with evidence.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono countered that the ongoing investigations could possibly unearth fresh evidence which could exculpate the accused.

Moreover, the man had never landed behind bars, had a fixed job and was still presumed innocent, the lawyer stressed.

However, the court, presided over by magistrate Audrey Demicoli, denied the request for bail in view of the objections raised by the prosecution, remanding the man in custody and issuing a freezing order upon his assets, both movable and immovable.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia was also defence counsel.