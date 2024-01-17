A man who psychologically abused his wife for nine years was on Wednesday denied bail when a court decided to proceed with the case despite the victim wanting to drop the charges.

The 45-year-old technical officer was arraigned after his wife filed a report at the police domestic violence unit, following years of alleged financial and psychological abuse.

Prosecuting Inspector Audrey Micallef said the woman recounted how the man controlled the purse strings, paid bills with her wage and left her at his mercy.

He constantly told her she “was good for nothing,” and “not presentable in public”. He also appeared to have developed a paranoia that she was seeing someone else and his suspicions would go overboard if she arrived home later than expected.

On Sunday evening the man allegedly punched her all over her body, pulling away the bed covers and saying: “This is how you’ll sleep tonight.”

The man, whose name is not being published to safeguard the identity of the alleged victim and the couple’s three children, pleaded not guilty to causing his wife to fear violence, subjecting her to moral and psychological violence, insulting and threatening her as well as causing her slight injuries.

He was also charged with wilfully damaging her mobile phone.

The woman, who on Wednesday was called into the courtroom midway through her husband’s arraignment, said she wanted "to try to reconcile" with her husband and that she had forgiven him.

“Even if it doesn’t seem to make sense or illogical, I don’t want to continue the proceedings. That’s my wish,” insisted the woman with Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil.

“Is this your wish alone," the magistrate asked.

“Yes and I say this consciously… no one forced me to," the alleged victim replied.

“So you want to forgive him and stop the proceedings?” pressed the court.

“Yes, please,” the woman said, as her husband sat in the dock.

However, Micallef said she was not convinced about the woman’s decision, pointing out that there were times when her husband had contacted the alleged victim through his father.

After consulting the Criminal Code and hearing what the parties had to say, the court ordered proceedings to continue.

The tearful woman walked out of the room, downcast and silent.

The accused’s defence team requested bail.

The man could reside with his father who was present in court and also willing to step in as a third-party guarantor, argued lawyer Alfred Abela.

His criminal record was untainted and, if he were to risk his job, the children would suffer at the end of the day.

Given adequate bail conditions, including a protection order, “we may cater for this somewhat particular case", the lawyers added.

However, the prosecutor objected, highlighting the serious nature of the charges which dated back “days, weeks, months and years”.

There was also a fear of future wrongdoing if the accused were to be released from arrest and if the wife were to change her mind about testifying, there was also fear of tampering with evidence.

The accused had already tried to communicate with her through his father while at the lockup, piling pressure on the victim, argued Micallef.

After hearing submissions, the court turned down the request, stating that in light of the nature of the charges, it lacked peace of mind that the accused would abide by bail conditions.

The court also issued a protection order and warned the accused of the serious consequences of breaching that order.

Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene’ Darmanin were defence counsel.

Legal procurator Colin Galea appeared parte civile.