A 41-year-old man was remanded in custody on Sunday after he pleaded not guilty to abusing his elderly father through various methods.

Fabian Vella, who said he was unemployed, was arraigned in front of Magistrate Charmaine Galea and charged with using violence, including moral or psychological, to isolate or limit his 72-year-old father’s access to money, education or employment, causing his father to fear violence and putting him in harm’s way by voluntarily injuring him slightly.

He was also charged with relapsing.

The circumstances that led to Vella’s arrest were not discussed in court.

Legal aid lawyer Martha Mifsud said that the defence would not be making a request for bail at this stage.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.