A man who allegedly attacked his sister-in-law’s husband with a knife and slightly injured him was remanded in custody with a recommendation to receive treatment at Mount Carmel Hospital.

The 62-year old man was arraigned on Wednesday, just over three weeks since he was first arrested following the incident which took place inside a private residence in Mosta.

District policemen were alerted to a ‘fight’ that was allegedly taking place inside the house, prosecuting inspector Roderick Attard told court.

When officers turned up at the residence they realised there had been no fight but a commotion triggered by an alleged knife attack by the accused.

The suspected aggressor was arrested but was subsequently referred to Mount Carmel Hospital under police bail.

Upon discharge, the man was re-arrested and charged in court with allegedly assaulting the victim with a knife, inflicting slight injuries as well as being in possession of such a weapon without the necessary police licence.

He pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer Alex Scerri Herrer did not request bail but in light of the accused’s medical condition requested the court to recommend his detention at Mount Carmel Hospital’s forensic unit.

The prosecution did not object and Magistrate Abigail Critien upheld the request, issuing the relative recommendation to the prisons' director.

Inspector Roderick Attard prosecuted.Lawyer Alex Scerri Herrera was defence counsel.