A man with a never-ending list of theft and fraud convictions has denied stealing cash from several shops while awaiting the outcome of an appeal for a six-year jail term.

Matthew Camilleri, a 34-year-old from Gżira who is a well-known criminal to the police, pleaded not guilty to the aggravated theft of cash from confectioneries and convenience shops in Santa Venera, Balzan and Birkirkara between November 12 and 17.

He was further charged with attempting to steal from other shops, tampering with evidence, violently resisting arrest as well as relapsing, breaching a probation order and breaching the bail conditions of separate cases.

Sources said he tried escaping from police custody but was caught in the nick of time.

Before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Friday, Camilleri pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. His request for bail was turned down.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted. Lawyer Lennox Vella was defence counsel.