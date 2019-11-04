A 59-year-old man has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to defiling a 13-year-old girl in Xewkija last Sunday.

The man, from Għajnsielem, was charged before the Gozo court. The case allegedly happened between 10.15am and 11.15am.

However, the police gave no further details about the case. In a statement the police said the man's name could not be published by court order.

He was also accused of committing acts of a sexual nature without the girl’s consent.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. His request for bail was turned down and he was remanded in custody.

Police Inspectors John Spiteri and Josef Gauci prosecuted.