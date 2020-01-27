A man allegedly involved in a drug-trafficking conspiracy was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading not guilty at his arraignment.

Xafieiro Giovanni Thomas Lantveld, an unemployed 23-year old Dutch national from Paramaribo, was arrested at a Sliema hotel on Saturday, following an operation by the Drug Squad.

The man was on Monday charged with conspiring to import, sell or deal in drugs, importing or taking preparatory steps to import cocaine, supplying or distributing the drug, as well as possessing cocaine under circumstances indicating that it was not for his personal use.

No request for bail was made at the arraignment stage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, upheld a request by the prosecution to issue a freezing order on all his assets, movable and immovable, both in Malta and abroad, thereby barring him from transferring such property in any manner whatsoever.

The man will be allowed €13,900 by way of an annual sum to meet his daily needs.

The Court also ordered the Director of the Asset Recovery Bureau to draw up an inventory of the man’s property. He was remanded in custody.

Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca prosecuted. Lawyer Leontine Calleja was legal aid counsel.