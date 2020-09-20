A 40-year-old man from Qormi was remanded in custody on Sunday after pleading not guilty to carrying out an armed robbery at a lotto booth in his hometown on Wednesday afternoon.

Darren Brincat, was also accused of seriously injuring another man which whom he fought during an argument inside a Qormi bar on Friday night, when he allegedly smashed a glass in his face. Brincat was also injured during the argument.

He was also charged with holding the lotto booth owner against her will and slightly injuring her and with relapsing.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia heard how Brincat was recognised by the police through CCTV footage at the lotto booth. He was wearing a surgical mask on his face and another surgical mask on his head.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri did not request bail and Brincat was remanded in custody.

Police Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Kevin Pulis prosecuted.