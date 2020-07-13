A man who denied repeatedly raping the woman who shared his life and home for the past 20 years has been denied bail following his arraignment on Monday.
The 50-year-old man was further charged with causing the woman to fear violence, harassing her as well as causing her slight injuries during a violent episode on the night of June 22.
The man was also charged with threatening his alleged victim, causing her emotional suffering by using a sexually-explicit image or video to blackmail her.
A report filed by the woman led to the arrest and arraignment of her partner, who pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A request for bail was turned down by the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, who remanded the man in custody, ordering a ban on the publication of names.
Inspector Kylie Borg prosecuted. Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was defence counsel. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared on behalf of the alleged victim.
