A 30-year-old man has been charged with robbing a kebab shop and hotel in Gżira at knifepoint in two separate robberies this month.



Sean Farrugia was arrested on Friday after he allegedly stole €420 from Istanbul Kebab House on the Gżira promenade, entering the shop with a knife and demanding money from the person inside.



On Saturday morning, police officers took Mr Farrugia to court and also charged him with a separate theft, dating back to January 6. Mr Farrugia is alleged to have entered the Blubay Hotel in Gżira at 2am, threatened an employee with a knife and made off with €650.



Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Colin Sheldon charged Mr Farrugia with the two thefts, possessing an unlicensed weapon and being a recidivist.

The Birkirkara man pleaded not guilty but did not request bail at this stage and was remanded in police custody.