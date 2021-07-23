A man who pleaded not guilty to sexually molesting his nine-year-old step-granddaughter was denied bail upon his arraignment on Friday.

The 42-year-old man, whose name was banned by the court, was charged with non-consensual sexual acts with the minor who was entrusted into his care and custody.

The matter was flagged to police investigators after the child, manifesting signs of stress, spoke to social welfare agency Appoġġ about the allegations, dating back a couple of years.

The suspect’s partner was called to take the witness stand on Friday, solely for the purpose of his request for bail, confirming that she was the minor’s grandmother.

Asked by defence lawyer Michael Sciriha whether the child had ever seemed to fear the accused over the past two years, the witness replied, “no never”.

Asked by prosecuting Inspector Joseph Busuttil whether she had ever accompanied her granddaughter on a visit to a child psychologist, the woman said that she did so only once.

On that occasion, the psychologist had told her that although the minor had mentioned no names, “something might have happened”.

The prosecution objected to bail, arguing that bail was never granted in such circumstances and pointing out that the alleged victim was still to testify.

There was the risk of tampering with evidence, the inspector argued, highlighting the fact that the accused was a relative who had “practically brought up the child”.

The defence rebutted that the case was mainly pinned upon unfounded allegations, pointing out that for the past two years the alleged victim had not manifested fear in respect of the accused.

The court could impose bail conditions to ensure adequate restrictions and safeguards, the lawyer argued further.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, turned down the request for bail in view of the risk of tampering with evidence.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb was also defence counsel.