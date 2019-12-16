A man was granted bail after pleading not guilty to allegedly making off with items belonging to the family business, prompting his father to file a police report.

Luke Micallef, a 29-year old self-employed living at Zejtun, was escorted to court on Monday under arrest, facing charges of aggravated theft.

Prosecuting Inspector Roderick Attard explained that this case allegedly involved a series of thefts impacting the family business run by the man’s father.

The alleged thefts took place over a nine-day span, with the father first reporting that a bunch of keys had gone missing, on the night of December 6. In the following week, the father claimed that around €230 had also disappeared.

The last incident, concerning the disappearance of a van from the company garage, took place at the weekend, the Court was told.

The prosecution pointed out that the father had so far insisted upon pressing charges against his son.

However, it would be futile to object to bail should the parents subsequently change their mind and decided to withdraw their complaint, the Inspector argued.

Defence lawyer Ishmael Psaila also noted that it was only the last charge that was prosecutable irrespective of the complaint by the alleged victim. Moreover, the man had an alternative address away from the family home.

In the light of such submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech granted the accused bail against a personal guarantee of €5000 and an order to sign the bail book twice a week.

The court strongly warned the accused to steer clear of his parents or risk forfeiting “a considerable sum of money.”