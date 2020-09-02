A man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the theft of over 100 air conditioning units from his former employer between 2018 and 2019.

Daniel Zammit, a 36-year-old salesman from San Ġwann, pleaded not guilty to the theft to the detriment of OK Group.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia heard how the police began investigating after they received a criminal complaint from the directors of the company with whom Zammit was employed. Some of the units were recovered during the investigations.

Zammit's defence lawyers, Andy Ellul and Ryan Ellul requested bail, to which the prosecution did not object.

The court granted the accused bail against a deposit of €2,500 and a €10,000 personal guarantee. He must be home between 11pm and 6am and must also sign the bail book regularly.

Police inspector Shawn Pawley prosecuted.