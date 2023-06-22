A 77-year old man from Gżira died on Thursday when a car fell on him while he was repairing it at his Gudja garage

The accident happened in Raymond Caruana Street, Gudja, at around 12.15pm.

Civil protection officers, a medical team and the police were quickly on site but in spite in spite of efforts to save the man, he was pronounced dead on stie soon after the accident, police spokesperson Brandon Pisani said.

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani giving details about the accident. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

While foul play is ruled out, a magesterial inquiry is under way.

"Unfortunately, the car moved from its postion and ended up on top of the victim," the police spokesperson said.

"There was no foul play but this was an unfortunate accident," he added.